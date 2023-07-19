A woman got a fright when she thought she had spotted a human skull in a river.

She made the discovery in the River Beck in Pickering, North Yorkshire on Tuesday afternoon.

After alerting Ryedale Police, officers attended the scene and retrieved the skull from Pickering Beck, which runs alongside the Ropery car park.

Upon pulling it from the water, it emerged the skull was in fact a concrete model.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Earlier this afternoon we received a call from a member of the public who had seen a human skull in the beck running alongside the Ropery car park in Pickering.

"We retrieved the skull and I'm very happy to report that the skull was a concrete model, but as you can see it's quite realistic!"

