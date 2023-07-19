A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught carrying wraps of cocaine in a Kinder egg.

Bryan Reinosa-Tosa was spotted dealing by an officer who chased him down with the offender's own bicycle.

The police constable was on duty in the Bristol Terrace area of Newcastle when he saw the 25-year-old dealing the illicit substances to a member of the public on 21 March,

Upon seeing him, Reinosa-Toasa dropped his bicycle and fled, but the officer jumped on the bike and gave chase.

After the officer caught up with him, Reinosa-Toasa then threw a bladed article which was in his possession over a wall.

When searched, he was found to have several wraps of cocaine which were hidden inside Kinder Egg chocolate packaging, cash, and two mobile phones.

The officer found wraps of cocaine in a Kinder egg. Credit: Northumbria Police

Reinosa-Toasa, of Douglas Terrace, Newcastle, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on 19 April.

This month, he was jailed for three years and one month.

Detective Constable Emma Beadle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was excellent work from one of our officers who, spotting something was not right, immediately made after Reinosa-Toasa.

“They were quick to chase him down and get him apprehended and once that took place he was found to have a large amount of Class A drugs in his possession.

“He is now deservedly beginning a lengthy period behind bars, which is a fantastic result for us and is just reward for the hard work our officers have put into the case.”

