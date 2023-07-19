Work is taking place to repair a road after a sink hole opened up in a city street.

The four ft hole opened up in Stepney Bank, Newcastle on Tuesday 18 July.

The road is closed due to the damage, and workmen are on the scene.

The Little Buildings music venue in Stepney Bank said it had to abandon a show on Tuesday due to it having no water as a result of the sinkhole.

Newcastle City Council and Northumbrian Water have been contacted for comment.

