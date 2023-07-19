Play Brightcove video

Watch Julia Breen's report

Shaun the Sheep statues can be found in and around Newcastle city centre as part of a fundraising trail for charity.

45 large and 70 small sculptures of the legendary sheep will be placed around the city for the next 10 weeks in aid of St Oswald Hospice.

Shaun has given a whole host of new looks, picking up a range of patterns which have been designed by national artists as well as North East schools and community groups.

A map detailing each of the locations and artists can be downloaded from the trail's website while paper copies can be picked up from St Oswald Hospice ships across the region.

Shaun the Sheep has been given a range of new looks by national artists and local schools and community groups. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There is also a mobile phone app, 'Shaun on the Tyne', which allows participants to unlock special offers, rewards and milestones when they discover a Shaun sculpture. It costs £1.99 with all proceeds going to St Oswald's Hospice.

'Big' Shauns can be found in locations like Eldon Square, Newcastle Cathedral and Grey's Monument while 'little' Shauns come in flocks, located in indoor public spaces like the Hancock Museum and Gosforth Shopping Centre.

Libby Fryer, events and fundraising manager for St Oswald Hospice, said: "They bring so much joy to the streets and to people.

"After a few hard years of Covid, we just wanted to say thank you to our community who have been keeping us going throughout the pandemic.

"This is a lovely way to do it, having these beautiful sculptures on the streets while raising funds and awareness for St Oswald's Hospice."

The sculptures will be auctioned off after the 10-week trail with proceeds going to St Oswald's Hospice. Credit: ITV Tyne Tess

The charity hopes to raise over £200,000 through the trail with the sculptures due to be auctioned off once it is over.

Shaun the Sheep made his TV debut in the Wallace and Gromit episode A Close Shave. He proved to be popular and was given his own TV show that has run for six series, as well as starring in two movies.

It is not the first time Newcastle has had a trail of this kind, with St Oswald Hospital using Snowdogs and Elmer statues in previous years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...