One of Teesside's busiest roads is set to close for nearly a week to repair damage caused by a 40-tonne pipe that fell off a lorry.

The westbound carriageway of the A66 over the All Saints viaduct between Middlesbrough and North Ormesby will be closed from 9pm on Sunday 23 July until 6am on Saturday 29 July to allow the road to be fixed.

A full repair to the bridge deck, waterproof membrane and both layers of Tarmac on the viaduct will now be carried out.

Traffic management systems with full signage will be in place to divert traffic off the A66.

The road was previously closed for a week after the pipe fell off a lorry, requiring a crane to remove it from the carriageway.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: “The carriageway was re-opened as soon as possible after the accident, but a longer-term repair was always going to be required.

“We’re pleased to be able to schedule this for the coming week, and will do all we can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We’re also grateful to road users for their patience and understanding, and apologise for any inconvenience while these essential works are carried out.”

