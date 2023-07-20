Play Brightcove video

A thrill-seeker left bystanders amused and concerned as he attempted to waterski across over a weir.

The moment, on the River Wear in Durham city centre, was captured on camera while police watched on.

The man can be seen dipping his feet in the water before a winch pulls him across, jumping over a log and a weir before reaching the other side. It was his second attempt having already been successful earlier in the afternoon.

Mike Parker videoed the effort while enjoying a work lunch and was fascinated by the goings on.

Police spoke to the man before he made his attempt. Credit: Mike Parker

However, others may have been concerned and called the emergency services out of concern for his safety. Ambulance, police and fire crews were all in attendance.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Mr Parker said: "We were just intrigued by it, to be honest, so we didn't really think to call anyone but others may have been concerned.

"It was amusing but obviously likely to have cost the taxpayer."

Mr Parker said that he believed the stunt may have been for social media as he was being filmed by a team from the bank.

The daredevil did not attempt the feat again after being spoken to by police.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “We received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man in the River Wear, in Durham City, shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday.

“It is believed the caller thought the man was stuck and contacted us with good intentions.

“Officers gave the man advice about water safety and told not to re-enter the water after he climbed out on his own.”

