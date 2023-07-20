A Samurai sword was among a number of weapons seized by police, who also uncovered a haul of drugs and thousands of pounds of cash in a house raid.

Northumbria Police raided a property on Carrfield Road in the Kenton area of Newcastle as part of an operation to recover controlled drugs and weapons in the community.

Neighbourhood officers had been responding to a tip after members of the public shared their suspicions that drug dealing had been taking place from the address.

They uncovered more than £21,000 in cash, £3,000-worth of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis sweets and a number of bladed weapons including the Samurai sword.

A man, aged 31, and a 30-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug with intent to supply. They have now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Tony Davis, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a brilliant example of the local community providing vital information and working alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Team to respond to illegal drug supply and take positive action against those involved in criminal activity.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, illicit substances put people’s lives at risk which is why we are committed to dismantling the crime groups behind their sale and distribution.

“The supply of Class B drugs such as cannabis can often be used to fund more serious criminality, which is why we are always keen to apprehend those found to be producing it.

"By working with our partners and sharing information and intelligence, we can ensure we are ready to act, making arrests and executing warrants as well as offering that vital help and support the community needs.

“It’s also vital the public continue to support us and help us by sharing information and reporting anything suspicious or something that simply doesn’t look right. If you do see something out of the ordinary, please get in touch so that we can act quickly and effectively.”

