A British expat living in Cyprus has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife Janice.

David Hunter had admitted killing his wife at their home near Paphos in December 2021.

The former miner from Ashington had denied murder and claimed Mrs Hunter, who had blood cancer, had "begged him" to end her life and he had done so to end her suffering.

On Friday 21 July, a panel of three judges concluded Hunter was guilty of manslaughter.

Giving evidence in May, the 76-year-old told the District Court in Paphos that he would "never in a million years" have taken his wife's life unless she had asked him.

The couple had been together for more than 50 years and moved to Cyprus to retire. They had been living on the island for about 20 years when the tragic events of 18 December 2021 took place.

Mr Hunter, who had described his wife as his "best friend", told reporters he was "elated and happy" as he left court on Friday.

He is due to be sentenced on 27 July in Paphos.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, told PA news agency he may be able to get a suspended sentence and be able to leave prison in light of the verdict.

Speaking ahead of the sentencing, the couple's daughter Lesley Cawthorne told ITV: "I want my dad to come home. I love my dad. I have no doubt he was trying to help my mum in the way she wanted to be helped. They were together for over 50 years, they were in love. They were happy, they had a good marriage.

"My dad is a good, good man and I want him home because that’s what my mum would want and its what I want. It’s what we need as a family."

During the trial, Hunter showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant his wife’s wish after she became “hysterical”.

He said: “For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

“In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.”

Before he finished giving evidence, he asked to address the judge, who he told: “My wife was suffering and she actually said: ‘I don’t want to live any more,’ and I still said no.

“Then she started to become hysterical. I was hoping she would change her mind. I loved her so much. I did not plan it, I swear to God.”

After giving evidence he told reporters his time in a Cypriot prison was “nothing” compared to the last six months of Janice’s life.

Hunter told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife’s death.

