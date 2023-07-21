A road which is being moved due to coastal erosion will be closed overnight as the scheme is finalised.

A project is underway to realign part of the South Tyneside coastal route to protect it from erosion.

A 500 metre section of the A183 Coast Road between Marsden Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto is being moved by up to 24 metres inland and away from the cliff tops.

The project has been underway since November and is almost complete. Overnight closures are needed to allow resurfacing work to take place.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport for South Tyneside Council, said: “Good progress has been made on the scheme and we’re now into the final phase.

South Tyneside Council said the work will protect the route for the next 50 years. Credit: South Tyneside Council

“The new section of road is now in place and traffic has been diverted on to it to allow the old road to be removed and for new kerbs and surfacing to be completed.

“We now need to implement some overnight closures to allow surfacing works to be carried out safely. We thank drivers in advance for their patience.

“The realignment of the road to bring it further inland was essential for public safety, and will mean that this popular route is protected for several decades to come.”

A study carried out in 2019 highlighted that parts of the route in South Shields would be compromised in the future, because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.

The scheme is expected to extend its lifespan by around 50 years. A longer-term option will be explored once the new road is in place.

The closures will be in place from 10pm to 6am for six nights from Monday 24 July. Diversions will be in place and fully signed.

In addition to resurfacing, repairs to the existing drainage system will be carried out and landscaping will be completed.

The coastal footpath has already been moved back to a safe location and away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current cycle and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section.

