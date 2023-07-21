A football match in Gateshead has been abandoned after two cars, including a hearse, were driven onto the pitch.

Spectators were left shocked as the vehicles were brought onto the field at half time in a friendly between Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC.

They were driven in circles before number of leaflets were left on the pitch.

The drivers of the hearse, wearing masks, then abandoned it and climbed into the other car before making off through the gates.

The referee took the decision to abandon the game, at a stage where the sides were tied at 1-1.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and say a number of enquiries are taking place to understand what happened and find those involved.

Officers are remaining in the area to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance to local people.

Police believe those involved are known to each other and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

Officers are urging people not to speculate on what happened and are encouraging anyone with pictures to share them with police.