Jade Thirlwell celebrates Northern Pride with X-Factor and Drag Race stars

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is hosting a star-studded Pride event at her bar.

Northern Pride takes place in Newcastle on 22 and 23 July.

The event at Arbeia in South Shields, which Ms Thirlwall opened four years ago, will feature Ru Paul Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofu and Black Peppa.

X-Factor winner Joe McElderry will also be performing on Sunday July 23 while Mr Theo will also be putting on an “U OK Hun” DJ set.

There is free entry from 6pm to 1am and all proceeds from the night will be donated to the charity Stonewall and local LGBTQ+ organisations.

During the day the bar is also hosting a Pride Day community fair.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Northern Pride over the weekend.

A march will take place through Newcastle city centre from 12 noon while a festival will take place on the Town Moor.

For the first time, there will be a fee to enter the festival arena, which organisers said was due to spiralling costs.

The community village area will remain free.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...