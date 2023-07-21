Police have located a missing man who disappeared in the early hours of Saturday.

Simon Faldon, from Gateshead, has not been heard from since leaving an address in Monksfeld, Felling, between 11pm on Friday 14 July and 2am on Saturday 15 July.

The 29-year-old was reported as missing in the early hours of Saturday.

Following extensive inquiries, officers involved in the investigation had appealed to the public for information to help to locate Mr Faldon.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Thursday 20 July that he had been found "safe and well".

