The annual Northern Pride festival will take place in Newcastle this weekend with a number of events taking place across the city.

It is the biggest LGBTQ+ event in the North East with people travelling from across the region to attend on 22 and 23 July.

Many of the festivities will be based at the Town Moor with a march from the city centre taking place before it opens at 1pm on Saturday.

For the first time, there will be a fee to enter the festival arena, which organisers said was due to spiralling costs but the village area will remain free.

Here's everything you need to know.

Thousands will flock to Newcastle for Northern Pride this weekend. Credit: Northern Pride

The March

Thousands of people are expected to join the march which will fill Newcastle city centre with a sea of colour.

It begins at the Civic Centre at 12pm and slowly progresses through the city to the Town Moor.

There will be a number of road closures in place affecting public transport routes and motorists. Those attending are urged to plan their journey in advance to avoid disappointment.

Performers

There will be a number of performers on the main stage in the festival arena over the two days.

Amelia Lily, Louisa Johnson and Freddie Lewis will be among those performing on Saturday while Sam Lavery, Melanie Baker and Cam Iyell will take to the stage on Sunday.

Miss Rory, PlastiQ, MXYM, Paris Munro and Stacey Bee will host over the weekend.

Northern Pride site map. Credit: Northern Pride

Ticket information

There are still some general admission tickets available for the weekend which come at a cost of £15, available to purchase via the Northern Pride website.

The ticket is for admission to the festival area where people can take in the acts on the main stage, visit the fun fair or the Be Scene Zone.

Access to the community village is free and will be open on both Saturday and Sunday for the first time, having previously just be open for the first day.

What's the weather going to be like?

The Met Office said it will be a wet and gloomy day in Newcastle, with persistent rain.

Rain is likely to be heavier in the afternoon and through the evening. Maximum temperature will be 16 degrees.

Further persistent rain is forecast on Sunday.

Full list of road closures

All closures are expected to be in place between 11am and 3pm.

St Marys Place between John Dobson Street and Barras bridge.

Blackett Street for its entire length.

Percy Street for its entire length.

Barras Bridge between Percy Street and Claremont Road.

Claremont Road between Barras Bridge and Exhibition Park.

There will also be restricted access to Eldon Square car park between 1pm and 1:30pm.

