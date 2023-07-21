A police community support officer who developed sexual relationships with vulnerable elderly women has been jailed.

Gary Carter had developed relationships with three women in their 60s and 70s who had mental health and alcohol problems.

The 49-year-old had become the butt of jokes at Northumbria Police over his visits to the homes of the women, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Paul Reid, prosecuting, said: ”They were vulnerable and having mental health problems and he became aware of their vulnerability and he developed and encouraged a relationship with each of them.

”This later developed into sexual encounters with all three women.

”There is no suggestion that any of this was non-consensual.”

The police began investigating the PCSO after rumours circulated about his inappropriate relationships. In 2015, he was told that "no criminal conduct" had been committed; before he was re-interviewed by police in 2017.

Carter admitted the sexual relationships, but the police did not submit the case to the Crown Prosecution Service until 2021. He was later charged in 2022.

Christopher Knox, defending, said in mitigation that Carter was an entirely honourable individual.

He added: "He became so upset by these allegations that he drove his vehicle off the road with the intention of harming himself and he lost his licence.”

Carter, from Billingham, on Teesside, was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office by acting in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner towards the women between 2007 and 2014.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson KC said that Carter continued to visit them even after he left the force but there had been an inexcusable delay in reaching court.

Judge Paul Watson KC told Carter: "I have read testimonials that speak of your honesty, decency and reliability. You are a dedicated family man who gives his time to charity work.

"You were acting as a public officer when you groomed these three women. They were vulnerable and you exploited that.

"There exists a critical need for PCSOs, not just police officers, to create trust. The public must see that when they are failed in the trust by those charged with keeping law and order, then those who betrayed that trust must be punished.

"The difficulty here is the delays in the case. It has been a torturous ordeal for you over several years - that amounts to substantial mitigation, calling for a reduction in your sentence. For reasons relating to deterrence and public perception, I have not found it possible to suspend your sentence."

Gary Carter was jailed for eight months at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

Detective Superintendent Steve Ammari, head of the Professional Standards Department at Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, we want to recognise the bravery shown by the victims in this case.

“Former staff member Gary Carter abused his position of trust and his actions were completely unacceptable.

“We apologise to the victims of his behaviour, to their families and to the communities we serve, who will understandably be concerned that a former member of Northumbria Police behaved in this way.

“His actions are in no way representative of the officers, staff and volunteers who continually display the highest levels of professionalism to our communities.

“As a force, we are determined to build on the trust and confidence people have in the service we provide.

“This includes a commitment to taking appropriate action against anyone who is found to have fallen below the standards rightly expected of them.

“As is standard practice, we can also confirm this case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who subsequently instructed the force to carry out its own investigation. As a result, the learning identified has been taken forward.”

