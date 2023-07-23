Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle United for undisclosed fee

Newcastle United have announced the signing of winger Harvey Barnes for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the Magpies' third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Barnes joins Eddie Howe's side from Leicester City, where he came through the club's youth academy.

During his time with the Foxes, he clocked up 187 first team appearances and won the FA Cup, as well as being capped at senior international level by England.

Despite suffering relegation last season, Barnes recorded the best Premier League goalscoring return of his career, netting 13 times to finish as the club's top scorer.

Barnes said: “I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it's an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this, it's high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: "Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

