Newcastle drug dealer jailed after police use his bike to chase him down

A Newcastle man has been jailed after a police officer spotted him dealing drugs and chased him down using the offender's own bicycle.Northumbria Police say the neighbourhood police officer was on patrol in the Bristol Terrace area of Newcastle in March this year when he witnessed 25-year-old Bryan Reinosa-Toasa dealing illicit substances to an unknown member of the public.

Reinosa-Toasa dropped his bike and ran off after seeing the police officer.

The officer jumped on the bike and caught up with Reinosa-Toasa who had thrown a bladed article over a wall during the chase. He was searched and found to have several wraps of cocaine which were hidden inside Kinder Egg chocolate packaging, as well as cash, and two mobile phones

He was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Reinosa-Toasa from Douglas Terrace in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to a three years and one month in prison.

Detective Constable Emma Beadle, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was excellent work from one of our officers who, spotting something was not right, immediately made after Reinosa-Toasa. They were quick to chase him down and get him apprehended and once that took place he was found to have a large amount of Class A drugs in his possession.

"He is now deservedly beginning a lengthy period behind bars, which is a fantastic result for us and is just reward for the hard work our officers have put into the case."Det Con Beadle added: "We hope this case serves as a warning to other offenders that we are always on the lookout to spot unusual activity in our communities and will not hesitate to act swiftly. We will continue our important work to dismantle and disrupt organised criminality under the banner of Operation Sentinel because it has no place here in Northumbria."