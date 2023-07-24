The A1 in Northumberland is closed in both directions following a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A1 near Morpeth at about 10am on Monday 24 July.

Emergency services are on the scene, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

There are severe delays on the road and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10am today (Monday), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 in Morpeth.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and a section of the road remains closed in both directions with diversions in place.

“Motorists should use alternative routes if they are able to do so.”

