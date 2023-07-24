Newcastle's Central Motorway has fully reopened after demolition work on a fire-hit building has been completed ahead of schedule.

The fire, which broke out in a disused building in Carliol Square on Wednesday 28 June, caused severe disruption due to its location next to central motorway.

The Central Motorway was initially shut northbound after the fire until one lane of the northbound carriageway was able to reopen on 7 July, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

The disused building had been unstable following the fire on 28 June. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Newcastle City Council announced that lanes were expected to reopen on Monday 24 July.

The council confirmed the road reopened on Sunday 23 July at 4pm ahead of plans.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across Newcastle and Gateshead. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Northumbria Police are treating the fire as suspected arson.

Eight children were arrested on suspicion of arson after the former For Your Eyes Only club was destroyed.

The children - aged between 11 and 16 - have since been released on bail.

