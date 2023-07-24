A man has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences following an incident at England's highest pub.

The 46-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, firearms offences, actual bodily harm and battery following an incident at the Tan Hill Inn, in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the location, in the Yorkshire Dales, at about 10:40pm on Friday 21 July after a man was found with serious arm injuries.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A short time later a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. The woman has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Monday 24 July.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "There were a number of people at the venue at the time of the incident who we would like to come forward."

Anyone who may be able assist is asked to call 01609 643147 or 101 and select option 4.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is 12230136112.

