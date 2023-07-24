An investigation is underway after two women reported being touched on the bottom by a man on a bicycle.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents, which were reported to have happened in Newcastle on Sunday 25 June.

Northumbria Police said they received a report that a woman was walking on Howard Street at about 8pm when a man on a bicycle touched her bottom as he rode past, before riding away.

On the same evening, at 8.40pm, a woman was out jogging on Newington Road in the city when she noticed a man on a bicycle following her.

As the man passed her, he smacked her bottom with his hand before making off.

Police say they are treating the incidents as linked.

Police believe this man was in the area at the time and may have information. Credit: Northumbria Police

On Monday 24 July, officers released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

He was believed to be in the area where the sexual assaults took place and officers believe he may be able to help them with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting 080098A/23 for the Howard Street incident and 080172Q/23 for the Newington Road incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...