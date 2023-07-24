Police are trying to trace the victim of a possible robbery after it was reported that a man with a baseball bat threatened him in an underpass.

Officers from Cleveland Police say they are trying to trace the man after the incident in Ingleby Barwick, on Teesside, was reported by a member of the public.

It is believed to have happened between 4:40pm and 5pm on Tuesday 4 July as a man was crossing the underpass of Myton Way, between Shapwick Place and Bowood Close.

The man was reportedly approached and threatened by another male who was dressed all in black and carrying a baseball bat.

Cleveland Police said a wallet was potentially taken, along with other items.

Detectives are appealing to trace the victim and would also appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and speak with Temporary Detective Constable Megan White from Stockton CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 131065.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...