A man has been jailed for raping a woman in what was described as "violent and despicable" crimes.

Lee Kenneth Murphy, 49, from Middlesbrough, was convicted of two counts of rape and assault at Teesside Crown Court.

Murphy, who attacked and raped his victim on two occasions, in 2022 and 2023, was jailed for 16 years and after his release will serve four years on extended licence.

Detective Chief Inspector Simone Bennett, head of Cleveland Police's Domestic Abuse Unit, said: “No one should have to succumb to such violent and despicable crimes that Murphy committed against his victim.

“His actions towards the victim in this case were nothing less than inhumane and cruel, which I have no doubt will have a lasting impact on the victim’s life.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim in this case for her bravery. She has not only taken that unimaginable critical step to come forward to report these incidents to police, but she has also lived through this distressing time all over again throughout the trial. Without the victim demonstrating such courage Murphy would not have been convicted of these heinous crimes.”

“I would also like to thank the team for their hard work and tenacity, the jury and the support of the judge in this case, which has resulted in Murphy receiving a lengthy sentence in prison where he belongs.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...