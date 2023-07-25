A 20-month-old boy who was diagnosed with a brain tumour months after doctors initially thought he was suffering from acid reflux is on the waiting list for laser surgery which his parent hope will stop his seizures.

Mason Hogg, who has a non-cancerous tumour called hypothalamic hamartoma, has "up to 100" seizures a day.

Parents Beth Olone and Jake Hogg, from Middlesbrough, said Mason has suffered from health issues since he was a newborn.

Born six weeks and four days early, Mason had months of treatment for different suspected conditions before being diagnosed with the tumour.

At first, doctors thought he might have a milk allergy, but after showing no signs of improvement, put it down to acid reflux.

Mr Hogg, 27, described his son as "one of the happiest babies you'll ever meet", despite the seizures said: "They put him on acid reflux medication but that didn't seem to help. The bad days were getting more and more frequent."

Beth Olone and Jake Hogg with Mason. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

He was eventually diagnosed with a 28mm tumour.

His frequent seizures are gelastic, a type that sees Mason laugh or giggle and are controlled to a degree with medication.

The couple visited Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, for tests and were told in March that they wanted to perform laser ablation surgery on Mason.

They are now on a waiting list for the procedure, which has a 70% success rate, in the hope it will stop Mason's seizures.

His mum is now taking part in the Great North Run to raise money for the Sick Children's Trust.

The charity runs The Crawford House, which supports families of sick children being treated at Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Mason Hogg is waiting for surgery which his parents hope will stop his seizures. Credit: Gazette Syndication

After Mason's surgery, he spent some time in the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, where parents are not allowed to stay, making it tricky for the couple to travel up. The Crawford House moved them in free of charge and allowed them to use their facilities.

Mr Hogg said the charity had made a "massive difference" to the couple.

Ms Olone, 26, said: "Obviously before Mason fell ill I had never heard of charities like this, however I want to make sure everyone knows about it and how beneficial these kind of charites are.

"Ever since I've always wanted to give something back. Doing the Great North Run is going to be difficult, but giving a little back will always make me feel that little bit better."

