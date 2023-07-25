A former Durham County Cricket Club coach has been charged over an allegation of historical sex abuse.

Michael Strange, 63, worked as a junior coach and scout for the club.

He was charged with one count of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, Northumbria Police said.

Mr Strange is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 31 July.

