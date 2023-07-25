Two friends are attempting to break the world record for the longest time playing pool by playing together for 111 hours.

Marc Murray, from Blyth, and Colin Pilcher, from Consett, started the challenge at 7am on Tuesday 15 July and will be playing until Saturday night.

The duo hope to raise £10,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society and suicide prevention foundation If U Care Share.

They are expected to play around 1,000 games over the course of the challenge at Hooch's Pool and Snooker Lounge in Consett.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees about the difficulties of the challenge, Mr Pilcher said: "Tiredness, fatigue, muscle pain all over. But the main challenges will be during the night when there is nobody in, nothing is really happening and there's just a little bit of background music.

"And I have to look at his miserable face all night!"

They have broken the record twice before: first in 2011 with 72 hours of play, and again in 2013 when they played for 88 hours.

Someone took their title though with a playtime of 105 hours so now they are attempting to reclaim the record.

The pair are only permitted a five-minute break every hour, so it will not be long until sleep deprivation and aching backs will set in.

The two friends hope to raise over £10,000 for charity. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They say it is all worth it for causes close to their hearts. Mr Murray has two deaf children and wants to give back to the National Deaf Children's Society for the support they have given his family.

"My two boys are both profoundly deaf and the support we've had from them over the past eight years has been invaluable," he explained. "It is a good opportunity to give something back so they can continue supporting more deaf families and children in the years to come."

There will be visits from professional players, karaoke, competitions, family sessions and more to keep them pushing through the sleep deprivation.

The pair are expected to complete the challenge at 10pm on Saturday 29 July. Those who want to follow along are able to do so via a live stream on YouTube.

