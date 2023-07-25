One person has been taken to hospital following a crash which has partially closed the A19.

Durham Police said the southbound carriageway was closed near Easington services due to the collision.

A spokesperson said: "The road is closed and there is a lot of traffic backing up. Fire, ambulance and helicopter are on the scene.

"Please find an alternative route."

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service added: " We were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 near Easington just after 3:30pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance, a clinical team leader and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital."

There are delays between A690 Durham Road (Herrington Interchange) and A182 Hall Walks.

Highways England said one lane is closed as a result of the collision and said there were delays of up to half an hour.

