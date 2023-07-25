A Shaun the Sheep sculpture on a charity trail in Newcastle city centre has been vandalised.

'Baar-Neigh', who is usually located near the Tyne Theatre, has been temporarily removed after the vandalism was reported to trail organisers, St Oswald's Hospice.

He has been quickly cleaned up but will spend the day at "Shaun HQ" in Newcastle Civic Centre for those who want to spot him for their collection.

A message on the Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne Twitter page said: "The beautiful Baar-Neigh has been temporarily removed from the trail due to vandalism.

"Don’t worry, he’s going to be ok thanks to kind people who quickly reported it. He’s with us at Shaun HQ at Newcastle Civic Centre today if you want to visit & get his app code.

"Just a reminder that these Shaun sculptures are works of art that have a special job- to raise funds for St Oswald's Hospice. Please help us to #protectheflock and report any damage by calling us on 0191 2469123."

St Oswald's Hospice hopes to raise over £200,000 through the trail that can be found around Newcastle over the next 10 weeks.

