A teacher who was jailed for tricking teenagers into performing sex acts on camera has been banned from the profession for life.

Dean Davidson, from Ashington in Northumberland, was sentenced to 17 years in prison in July 2021 after admitting 18 offences against 27 victims, some of whom were under the age of 13.

The 41-year-old posed as both boys and girls on social media, encouraging them into performing the acts while he secretly recorded them.

Following the sentencing, he was subject to a hearing conducted by a panel for the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), which has recommended he be banned for life.

Davidson declined the opportunity to attend the hearing.

The panel said he had betrayed the trust placed in him as a teacher and his actions would affect public confidence in the profession.

They added that the harm Davidson had caused was significant after he was found in possession of 1,000 indecent images including some in the most serious category with the crimes committed over a 10-year period.

David Oatley, a decision-maker on behalf of the secretary of state for education, agreed with the recommendation and implemented the prohibition order.

Mr Oatley said Davidson posed a very high risk of harm to children and the ban was needed to maintain public confidence in the teaching profession.

The ban will apply to any school, sixth-form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

