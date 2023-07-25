An inquest has opened following the death of a 21-year-old pilot in a plane crash.

Harvey Dunmore, an experienced pilot, was the only person on board when the light aircraft came down near Bagby Airfield on Thursday 6 July.

An investigation into the crash was immediately launched with the inquest was opened and adjourned on Tuesday 25 July.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Dunmore, who was a former pupil at Nunthorpe Sixth Form, in Middlesbrough.

A service for him took place at Kirkleatham Crematorium on Friday 21 July.

WF Aviation, based at Bagby Airfield near Thirsk, shared a message via their social media page.

It read: "We said a tough goodbye to Harvey Dunmore, a good friend and colleague. His talent was limitless and not many young lads could achieve what he had at the young age of 21.

"He was a one-man wonder who could do multiple tasks at once, applied himself with vigour and enthusiasm to anything he started, and never gave up. He was reliable, a great friend to all, and always thinking of others.

"His passion and enthusiasm for aviation was infectious. His sudden exit from the world has left a large hole in many of our lives. We will keep his memory alive in as many ways as we can.

"Our thoughts are with his family and girlfriend who displayed admirable strength during his funeral service.

"Harvey Dunmore will be forever in our hearts."

