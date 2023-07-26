Play Brightcove video

Trailer courtesy of Amazon Prime

Newcastle United will be the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary tracking the club's push into the Champions League last season.

The first episode of We Are Newcastle United will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday 11 August with three further instalments released on a weekly basis.

The series will be narrated by Magpies legend Alan Shearer and offer unique insight into the club's success under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle's owners, Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will also feature as the documentary delves into the club's business since the controversial takeover in 2021.

Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League last season. Credit: PA

Howe is front and centre in much of the trailer which starts with a dressing room speech of him motivating his players.

Fan favourites Bruno Guimarães, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also feature and are likely to have their own segments in the series.

It is produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films and follows similar series on Amazon that followed the progress of Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Newcastle finished the 2022/23 campaign fourth, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. They also reached their first cup final in 24 years, falling to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the League Cup at Wembley.

