A brick was thrown through the windscreen of a car travelling on the A1, police have said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident in Newcastle.

Several reports were made to police shortly before 3:30am on Friday 7 July that pieces of brick and wood were being thrown by youths from a bridge above junction 77 of the A2 at Kenton Bar.

One brick landed through a driver's windscreen. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers are investigating and are calling on anyone who may have information regarding what happened to contact them.

Witnesses should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20230707-0098.

