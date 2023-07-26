Fire service as wildfire takes hold of County Durham field near A1
Fire services have responded to a wildfire near the village of Bowburn in County Durham.
Three fire engines were in attendance as flames took hold in a field just off the A688 near the Bowburn junction of the A1.
A tractor was also on the scene as they sought to take control of the blaze.
The County Durham and Darlington Fire Service has been approached for comment.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...