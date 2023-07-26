Fire service as wildfire takes hold of County Durham field near A1

Fire services have responded to a wildfire near the village of Bowburn in County Durham.

Three fire engines were in attendance as flames took hold in a field just off the A688 near the Bowburn junction of the A1.

A tractor was also on the scene as they sought to take control of the blaze.

The County Durham and Darlington Fire Service has been approached for comment.

A tractor was helping to try and control the blaze. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

