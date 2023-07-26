Plans have been put forward for a fan zone outside St James' Park.

Newcastle United is working in partnership with food and leisure company Stack on the proposed fan zone at Strawberry Place.

An initial planning application has been lodged with Newcastle City Council.

The club said the fan zone would be constructed in two phases and will also offer a mid-week leisure and social destination, with six bars and 10 street food units.

Built using repurposed shipping containers around a central plaza and main stage area with big screen will also be used to host live entertainment and broadcasting sporting events.

The club said the initial lifespan of the zone is three years, as it explores potential uses for the site.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United's chief executive, said: "Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.

"Submitting initial plans is just the first stage and there are a lot of steps in the process, but we are excited to continue working with our commercial and city partners to create something that will really add social and economic value to the location."

Neill Winch, chief executive of Stack, said: "The joint venture with Newcastle United to create a fan zone in the city centre is exciting for many reasons, not least of which is the coming together of two great North East brands.

"We believe this development is going to be a huge asset, not just to the club and its amazing fans, but to the city as a whole.

"While Stack is now growing to become a national chain, the fact that our very first venture was in Newcastle means it has a special place in our affections.

"We are delighted to be working with the club and Sela to provide a 'best in class' experience for fans and the community, not only on match days, but every day of the week."

Stack had a venue in Newcastle's Pilgrim Street until it closed in 2022. It has another in Seaburn, near Sunderland, and is developing other sites in Durham, Bishop Auckland, Middlesbrough and Whitley Bay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...