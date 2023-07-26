A care home has been placed in special measures after a watchdog described the standard of care as "totally unacceptable".

The Willow View Care Home in Stockton, home to 69 residents, was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in May.

It was found to have breached a number of regulations.

A report by the care watchdog stated the home did not always treat people with the respect they deserved, with dentures left uncleaned and faeces found on a patient's bedding.

A spokesperson for Willow View said the team was disappointed with the contents of the report and have already started making significant progress in the areas needing improvement.

The home will now be subject to closer scrutiny over the next six months and will be re-inspected to check for improvements.

Willow View was previously rated requires improvement and the latest inspection was to assess how an improvement action plan was being implemented.

However, the overall standard of the home had declined, causing its rating to fall to inadequate.

Home safety and management were rated as inadequate while being caring and responsive went down from good to requires improvement. Being effective, was again rated as requires improvement.

Inspectors found:

There was a significant lack of registered manager and provider oversight.

Staffing levels were not always safe.

Adequate fire safety checks were not completed. Fire exits were blocked, and personal emergency evacuation plans were either not in place or did not reflect a person's current needs.

Infection, prevention and control measures in place were insufficient. Personal protective equipment was not being stored appropriately.

Some elements of the environment were not suitable for people living with dementia.

Records were not up to date.

When complaints had been raised, thorough records had not been kept, to ensure all areas of concern had been fully investigated.

People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

People's communication needs were not always met.

Lessons had not been learnt when things went wrong.

The report did state that people enjoyed the activities on offer, spoke highly of the caring approach of staff and the provider was working with an external consultancy for implementing the improvements needed.

Sarah Dronsfield, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “This standard of care is totally unacceptable. It was really concerning how people were made to feel, in a place that was supposed to be their home and leaders must take immediate action to improve the quality of care, as people living at Willow View deserve better.

“We will continue to monitor the service closely to ensure significant and urgent improvements are made. If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take further enforcement action so people receive the high standard of care they deserve.”

The CQC will keep the home under special measures for the next six months.

In response, a statement from Willow View read: "The CQC report is a real disappointment for us all at Willow View Care Centre, however, prior to publication of the report we have already made significant progress in the areas needing improvement.

"We quickly identified a lack of trust and confidence in the previous management of Willow View and acted swiftly to bring in a team of two senior care consultants to work with our dedicated deputy and the whole Willow View staff team in making these improvements."Willow View has received fantastic support from Stockton-Tees Council in our efforts so far and we would like to publicly thank them for this.

"Equally the residents and families have been supportive and acknowledge the improvements already made.

"We are confident that when CQC revisit Willow View, they will see the dedication and commitment shown by all at Willow View to ensure significant improvements have been made for the well-being of our residents."

