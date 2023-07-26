An 87-year-old woman has been killed in a one-vehicle collision in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police received reports of the crash on the A68 north of Bullocks Sawmill, Hexham, at around 5pm on Tuesday 25 July.

It is understood that a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec was travelling northbound when it crossed onto the southbound carriageway and collided with a tree.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward, to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

The 88-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are currently being supported by officers.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

A number of witnesses have already spoken to police, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly led to the death of a woman.

“Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones at this devastating time, and we will continue to support them in every way we can.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are committed to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could assist.

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Any information, however small, could prove key as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230725-0885.

