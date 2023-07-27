A dad-to-be has died in hospital three weeks after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Tributes have been paid to 20-year-old Ben Cann, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision in North Tyneside on 2 July.

He died in hospital on Monday 24 July, three weeks after the crash.

Mr Cann, from Dudley, had been driving a red Citroen C1 on Northumbrian Way, in Killingworth, at about 3:30pm when he was involved in a collision with a yellow Nissan Juke.

His family have now paid tribute to him. In a statement, they said: “The youngest son of his heartbroken mam and youngest sibling of his brother and five sisters, he will be cherished forever.

“Ben was loved by so many, he had so much to live for including his baby girl that he just found out he was about to have.

“Fly high, son – we love you forever xxx.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, who is leading the investigation into the collision, said: “This is absolutely awful news and all our thoughts remain with Ben’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is always especially poignant when it involves a young person with their full life ahead of them – and with so much to look forward to, given he was due to become a father for the first time.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries into the collision as we look to give Ben’s family the answers they deserve.

“I’d like to thank those who have already come forward to assist our investigation, and would ask anybody who has information – and has yet to get in touch – to do so as soon as possible.”

The driver and passengers in the Nissan suffered minor injuries in the collision and received treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230702-0702.

