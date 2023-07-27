Three Newcastle United fans had to be evacuated from their hotel in New York when a crane went on fire and collapsed.

The crane was said to be carrying 16 tons of concrete when it collapsed after setting alight. It crashed into a neighbouring building in the Hell's Kitchen area at around 7:30am on Wednesday 26 July.

Two people, including a firefighter, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries while nine others suffered minor wounds.

Gary Hardy, Chris Torrington and Richard Gibson had travelled to the United States to follow Newcastle in their pre-season tour. They were staying in the Yodel next to the site when the crane came down.

Mr Hardy, a construction manager, said: "I heard a loud cracking and I thought, what the hell's that? I thought it was thunder.

"I turned and saw the crane and I thought oh that's not good. People were panicking, running all over the place.

"As it came down it sort of pivoted on itself, hit the building opposite, hit the building that it was building then it just came straight down. There's a temporary walkway underneath and it just went straight through that, people were scrambling everywhere.

"There were a couple of guys, construction workers, who ran into the doorway of the hotel. Then I heard another bang and when I looked round there were flames everywhere."

The crane came down at around 7:30am on Wednesday. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

The crane was working on a 40-story building when the fire started. The worker operating it initially tried to put out the fire but escaped once it became clear they would be unable to do so.

10th Avenue has been closed until further notice and the New York Police Department have advised people to keep clear of the area.

Most of the fire has now been extinguished with first responders starting the process of dismantling the crane.

