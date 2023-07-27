Over 75% of lorries stopped by police for checks 'dangerous or unlawful'

More than three quarters of lorries and heavy goods vehicles stopped during road safety checks were found to be dangerous or unlawful, police have said.

Police were carrying out the checks as part of an operation focusing on commercial vehicles.

In an operation including police from the Northumbria, Durham and North Yorkshire force areas, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Immigration enforcement, more than 75% of vehicles checked had problems.

In total, 70 lorries and HGVs were stopped near the Tyne Tunnel, Tyne Dock, Teesport and on the A1. Of those, 54 were found to be unsafe by way of having mechanical or vehicle defects, being an illegal weight or carrying insecure loads.

One 44-tonne HGV was found to have a faulty tyre with a large hole in the centre of the tread – posing a significant danger to other road users.

One of the vehicles stopped had a tyre with a hole in the tread. Credit: Northumbria Police

Another lorry was more than two-and-a-half tonnes over its legal weight, three drivers were found to be uninsured, while another was arrested after being wanted in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation.

Sergeant Glen Robson, who oversaw the week of action for Northumbria Police, said: “The results speak for themselves and reinforce why it’s absolutely crucial that we support these types of operations.

“Sadly we know all too well of the devastating consequences caused by having unsecure loads or poor vehicle conditions. Lorries and HGVs can pose a significant and real danger to all road users if they are driven illegally.

“Whether that’s the driver being uninsured or the vehicles themselves being over the legal weight limit or having serious defects, all these scenarios increase the risk of causing serious or fatal injuries to your family member or your loved one.

“We all have a collective responsibility to make our roads as safe as they possibly can be, by driving or riding with care and consideration to reduce the number of collisions that destroy families."

Motorists are urged to carry out checks on tyres, brakes, oil, lights and water before setting out on journeys to ensure their vehicles are safe.

