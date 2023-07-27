A woman has died after getting into trouble at sea.

She was spotted in the water off the coast at Redcar at about 7:15pm on Wednesday 26 July.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Majuba Road car park.

She was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where she later died.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called after concerns were raised for a woman seen in the water near Majuba Road in Redcar around 7:15pm on Wednesday 26 July.

"The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance service colleagues but sadly later died.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

