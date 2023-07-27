Sunderland will play host to the British leg of the World Triathlon Series this weekend with hundreds of elite and amateur athletes converging on the city.

While much of the attention will be placed on the elite races, the event has been billed as a family day out with plenty of ways for people to get involved.

The nature of the event means there will be a number of road closures in place with spectators and Sunderland residents encouraged to plan for them in advance.

Here's everything you need to know.

The British leg of the World Triathlon Championship was held in Leeds last year. Credit: Paul Mitchell

Event Schedule

The is a packed schedule of races across Saturday and Sunday with the elite events taking precedence.

Saturday will see the men's and women's races take place. The men's event is first, starting with introductions at 1:50pm before the race gets underway at 2pm.

The women's race will then follow with introductions at 3:25pm before the starter's gun is fired at 3:35pm.

The mixed team relay will be Sunday's showpiece event. Introductions begin at 1:05pm before the race gets underway 10 minutes later.

Youth, senior and open events will take place across both mornings as amateur athletes put themselves to the test.

There will also be fan zones for spectators selling food and drink while providing live entertainment and big screens to watch the races. There will also be the chance to try out activities giving attendees the chance to challenge themselves.

For those unable to attend the event is available to watch via the BBC.

Spectators have been urged to plan in advance due to road closures and rail strikes. Credit: Paul Mitchell

How to get there

Spectators and participants can travel to the event via public transport with bus and metro services in operation. There are no National Rail services on Saturday due to strike action affecting Northern services.

Free parking is available at Seaburn Recreational Ground which is around a 15-minute walk from the event.

Additional participant-only parking is available at the University of Sunderland but must be booked in advance.

Road closures are in place so attendees are urged to plan their route in advance.

Full list of road closures

Marine Walk (Until 2 August)

A183 between Liberty Way and Seaburn Terrace (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

St George's Terrace (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

Roker Park Terrace (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

Dame Dorothy Avenue (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

Marina (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

Pier View (Sat 5am - 6pm, Sun 4am - 5:30pm)

Dykelands Road (Sun 4am - 12:30pm)

Whitburn Road (Sun 4am - 12:30pm)

Roker Baths Road (Sun 4am - 12:30pm)

