A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Middlesbrough.

The incident on 27 July happened at Eston convenience store on Guisborough Street in Eston, at around 4:25pm.

A suspect entered the store armed with weapons and threatened a male within the store.

The man suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect made off with a quantity of cash.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...