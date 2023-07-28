Armed robbery suspect arrested after man injured at Middlesbrough convenience store

Police are appealing for dash cam footage around the time of the incident from the Guisborough Street, Old Row and Stonegate areas. Credit: GoogleMaps

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Middlesbrough.

The incident on 27 July happened at Eston convenience store on Guisborough Street in Eston, at around 4:25pm.

A suspect entered the store armed with weapons and threatened a male within the store.

The man suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect made off with a quantity of cash.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... 