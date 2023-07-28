Armed robbery suspect arrested after man injured at Middlesbrough convenience store
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Middlesbrough.
The incident on 27 July happened at Eston convenience store on Guisborough Street in Eston, at around 4:25pm.
A suspect entered the store armed with weapons and threatened a male within the store.
The man suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.
The suspect made off with a quantity of cash.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...