Campaigners have criticised a decision that will see two private companies take over a NHS-run sexual health service in Newcastle.

The city’s sexual health service, based out of New Croft House clinic in the city centre, will be transferred to new operators from October 2023.

A new contract was put out to tender after Newcastle Hospitals Trust did not make an offer to continue its contract for Newcastle City Council.

Hospital chiefs said they were “disappointed” by the switch, but had been “unable to submit a sustainable bid” to continue running the service.

The Keep Our NHS Public North East campaign said that sexual health services “are a vital public service, established over 100 years ago of necessity for the health of the whole community” and “should never be treated as a business for profit."

Public service union Unison have also criticised the privatisation of this service.

“Unison is disappointed that these services are not going to be provided by the local NHS Trust in the future, and the contract has been awarded outside of local public services.

"Research shows that direct public service provision improves quality for people using services, and of course is good use of public money, as it is being invested back into public services.

“We have contacted the council to discuss the tender and decision-making process and to emphasise Unison’s view that it would be preferable to have sexual health services provided by the local NHS Trust.

We are working with the Trust to support those staff affected by this decision" Ian Fleming, Unison’s head of health had said.

The sexual health service provides support with issues including contraception, pregnancy testing and sexually transmitted infections. Credit: PA

The NHS’s current contract for Newcastle’s sexual health service has been in place since January 2017.

From 1 October, clinical services will be provided by Solutions 4 Health and online services by Preventx – with existing staff due to be transferred across.

Newcastle city council and Newcastle Hospitals Trust issued a joint statement saying they would "work closely together" to ensure residents could continue to access care and support.

The statement said: "This follows a procurement process led by Newcastle Council which was required due to the value of the contract and national regulations.

"Newcastle Hospitals were unable to submit a sustainable bid within the funding being offered, and are disappointed to not be providing these services into the future."

