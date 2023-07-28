Five machetes, an air rifle and BB pistol, an imitation police uniform and a riot shield were seized during raids which also led to more than £62,000 worth of drugs being uncovered by police.

Officers raided a number of houses in South Tyneside and Sunderland, leading to the arrests of five suspects.

Detective Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “To uncover such a significant amount of drugs with a staggering street value of five figures – as well as a haul of dangerous items and weapons linked to criminality – was a huge win for police and the wider public."

Neighbourhood officers visited Cranleigh Road, in the Hylton Castle area of Sunderland, on Thursday 20 July, where they found a haul of suspected amphetamine worth around £1,000.

The team also seized five machetes, an air rifle and BB pistol, alongside imitation police uniform and a riot shield.

Some of the items seized during the raids in South Tyneside and Sunderland. Credit: Northumbria Police

A 47-year-old man who was present at the address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Further raids were carried out in South Shields on Wednesday 26 July.

A stash of cocaine with a street value of £1,000, as well as £1,180 in cash, was found at a property in Bamford Walk.

A 41-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A second raid was later carried out at another property in the area on Cheshire Grove.

Here officers seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of about £60,000.

A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Suspected drugs seized in South Tyneside. Credit: Northumbria Police

The four who were arrested have since been released on police bail, as the investigations continue.

Det Supt Bosson added: “Please know that our work is far from over and officers will continue to take positive action to keep our streets free from illicit substances and harm.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

