A man has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries after his car collided with a lorry in Northumberland.

At around 1am on Friday 28 July, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 between Alnwick and Brownieside.

Emergency services attended and discovered that a white Ford Transit van had collided with a Volvo Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV).

The male driver of the van – aged 46 – was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist police with their enquires.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully re-opened.

An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20230728-0038.

