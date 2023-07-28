A sheep had to be euthanised after being found with severe injuries on a grassed area.

It is believed the injured ewe had been dumped on the grass from a vehicle.

The animal was found at about 9:30am on Wednesday 26 July on land between Ida Street and Waterford Road, in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees.

The sheep had severe injuries which meant it was unable to walk.

Cleveland Police, which is appealing for information, said tyre marks were found leading to and from the footpath accessing the grassed area.

The ewe was taken to the vet, where it was decided it would be euthanised to prevent further suffering.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Police Constable Lisa Kennerley on 101, quoting reference number 148195.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...