Six teenagers have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

An 18-year-old, four 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court where they each denied murdering the boy on 15 November.

They all denied a separate offence of wounding with intent, said to have been on a different youth, six days before the murder.

The youths, who cannot be named due to their age, will stand trial on 14 November.

The defendants were remanded to secure or local authority accommodation.

