Urgent appeal to find missing Middlesbrough girl, 12, last seen in middle of night

An urgent appeal has been made to find Jorgia Sally Monaghan, who is missing from Middlesbrough. Credit: Cleveland Police

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing 12-year-old who was last seen in the middle of the night.

Police issued an urgent appeal to trace Jorgia Sally Monaghan, who is missing from Middlesbrough.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the Netherfields area at about midnight on the night of Thursday 27 July, going into Friday 28 July.

Jorgia was last seen wearing a black coat, black and pink trainers, dark green shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference number 148475.

