An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing 12-year-old who was last seen in the middle of the night.

Police issued an urgent appeal to trace Jorgia Sally Monaghan, who is missing from Middlesbrough.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the Netherfields area at about midnight on the night of Thursday 27 July, going into Friday 28 July.

Jorgia was last seen wearing a black coat, black and pink trainers, dark green shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference number 148475.

