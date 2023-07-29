Allan Saint-Maximin announces Newcastle United departure

Allan Saint-Maximin has announced he is leaving Newcastle United after four years at the club.

The French forward said when he joined the team he did not realise he was about to become not just a Newcastle player, but "about to become a Geordie".

He announced the news on Twitter after weeks of speculation he would leave the club.

The 26-year-old said he would continue to be Newcastle United's "biggest supporter" and that he felt he had to stay at the club to fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin wrote: "I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love. I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world to me."

He has been heavily linked with a £30 million move to Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Manager Eddie Howe said last week the winger could leave the Magpies due to football financial fair play rules.

He said at the time: "With financial fair play, you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us this summer we would be stuck in a position where we couldn't recruit players the other way. That's how financial fair play works.

"Maxi is a top player. We definitely don't want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that."

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in a £16 million deal in 2019. He has made 124 appearances for the cub and scored 13 goals.

He is due to leave this summer.

