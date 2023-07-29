Friends break pool-playing record after four days of play

Two friends have broken the world record for the longest time playing pool.

Marc Murray, from Blyth, and Colin Pilcher, from Consett, started the challenge at 7am on Tuesday 25 July and will be playing until 10pm on Saturday night, totalling 111 hours.

The duo are hoping to raise £10,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society and suicide prevention foundation If U Care Share.

They took the challenge on at Hooch's Pool and Snooker Lounge in Consett, and at 4pm on 29 July, they beat the standing Guinness World Record of 105 hours of play.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees about the difficulties of the challenge, Mr Pilcher said: "Tiredness, fatigue, muscle pain all over. But the main challenges will be during the night when there is nobody in, nothing is really happening and there's just a little bit of background music.

"And I have to look at his miserable face all night!"

They have broken the record twice before: first in 2011 with 72 hours of play, and again in 2013 when they played for 88 hours, before someone else took the title from them in 2017.

During the challenge, the pair were only permitted a five-minute break every hour, resulting in sleep deprivation, blisters and back pain.

They say it is all worth it for causes close to their hearts.

Mr Murray has two deaf children and wants to give back to the National Deaf Children's Society for the support they have given his family.

He said: "My two boys are both profoundly deaf and the support we've had from them over the past eight years has been invaluable.

"It is a good opportunity to give something back so they can continue supporting more deaf families and children in the years to come."

Over the five day stint, visits from professional players, karaoke, competitions, family sessions kept spirits up and donations coming in.

