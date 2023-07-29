A man has died after a motorbike crash in South Tyneside.

Emergency services were called to Stanhope Road in Low Simonside, Jarrow, just befoer 8pm on Wednesday 26 July.

A 41-year-old rider of an off-road motorbike was found with serious injuries, and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers from Northumbria Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Witnesses are encouraged to use the Tell Us Something page of the force's website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20230726-1078.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...